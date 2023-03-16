Traverse City St. Francis Wins First Regional Title Since 2012

LAKE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators earned a 46-37 victory over McBain in Wednesday night’s Div. 3 Regional Championship game.

This is St. Francis’ first regional title since 2012.

St. Francis took a 26-20 halftime lead but really took control in the third quarter. The Gladiators were content with long possessions, bleeding the clock and ensuring any shots they took were open looks. Their patience paid off as they outscored McBain 12-2 in the quarter to take a 38-22 lead heading into the fourth and held on in the final frame.

With the victory, St. Francis advances to face St. Ignace in the Div. 3 State Quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Gaylord High School.

McBain finishes its season with a 20-6 overall record along with an outright conference championship and a district championship.