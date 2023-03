NEWBERRY - The Munising Mustangs raced out to an early lead, and never looked back, as they handed Mackinaw City a 60-28 loss in the Regional Championship game at Newberry on Wednesday night.

Munising led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-9 at halftime in recording their 24th victory of the season. The Mustangs will now face Painesdale Jeffers at Escanaba High School in a state quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

The Comets see their season end with an overall record of 21-5.