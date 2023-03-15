Mackinaw City’s Postseason Run Ends In State Quarterfinals Against Baraga

MUNISING - One of the most memorable postseason runs in Mackinaw City school history came to an end on Tuesday night as the Comet girls basketball team lost 40-36 to Baraga in the Div. 4 State Quarterfinals.

The Comets have just five full-time varsity players on their roster but racked up victory after victory all year long. This loss to Baraga was just their second loss all season.

Mackinaw City finishes with a 25-2 overall record. The Comets won conference, district and regional championships. It was the first regional championship in program history.