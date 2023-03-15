Hillman Pulls Away in Second Half to Win Regional Title

HOUGHTON LAKE - A year after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the regional semifinal round of play, the Hillman Tigers on Wednesday night used a strong second half to win a regional championship over Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 65-53.

The Tigers led by just one point (31-30) at halftime, but they were able to double up the Irish in the third quarter, 18-9 to build a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Junior Trenton Taratuta led the way for Hillman with 23 points. Braylon Firman added 13 points, while A.J. Jones chipped in with 10.

The Irish were led by Grady Pieratt, who scored 13 points. Joining him in double figures for Sacred Heart were Luke Taylor with 12 and Josiah Howell with 10.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart sees their season come to a close with an 18-7 overall record.

Hillman (22-4) advances to the quarterfinal round of play, where they will meet Frankfort on Tuesday night at Standish-Sterling High School.