Hart Knocks off Buchanan to Advance to State Semifinals for First Time

BANGOR - The Hart Pirates’ dream season is rolling on to the Div. 3 State Semifinals after the team upset No. 1 Buchanan 45-41 in the state quarterfinals Tuesday night.

Buchanan, led by Ohio State committ and Miss Basketball finalist Faith Carson, led 23-19 at the half.

The Pirates climbed back to take a 30-26 lead after three quarters. Buchanan tied it 41-41 late in the game but Hart’s Addi Hovey hit four clutch free throws down the stretch to deliver the Pirates the 45-41 victory.

Advertisement

Hovey finished with 10 points and Abby Hicks led Hart with 17 points.

Carson had 22 points in the defeat to lead Buchanan.

Hart improves to 24-3 on the season and will face Hemlock (24-3) in the Div. 3 State Semifinals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday at 2 p.m.