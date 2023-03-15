Cadillac Blasts Past Kingsford in Regional Title Game

Gaylord-- Cadillac beat Kingsford 62-40 to keep the regional trophy at Cadillac High School.

The Vikings had a five point lead at the half, and quickly added to that lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Flivvers 17-7.

The Vikings were led by junior Charlie Howell with 18 points, closely followed by senior Jaden Montague with 17.

Prior to the game, Montague said head coach Ryan Benzenberg had his team focused on rebounding and locking up Kingsford’s Nic Nora and Cole Myllyla. Nora finished the contest with 15 points, but Myllyla came up empty.

The Vikings never took their foot off the gas in Wednesday’s contest, even once they had a comfortable 15-point lead heading into the final quarter.

“We always preach ‘keep your foot on their neck’, like you never know what could happen. There’s so much time in the game. So we just go until the buzzer ends. And that’s what happened tonight,” Montague said.

With the regional hardware back in Cadillac, now, the senior has his eyes set on a very clear goal.

“Making it to the Breslin, that’s all I care about.”

The Vikings will take on the Saginaw Trojans in the quarterfinal, where they fell last year, for their shot at making it to the Breslin.