AP Source: Lions Sign Deals With David Montgomery and Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions and running back David Montgomery have agreed on an $18 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Montgomery’s deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money. The Lions also agreed with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with that deal told the AP.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Montgomery ran for 801 yards and five touchdowns last season in his fourth year with the Chicago Bears. He averaged 902 yards per season and 3.9 yards per carry with 26 career TDs.

Moseley started 33 games in five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the final 12 games last season after tearing his ACL. Moseley has four interceptions, 33 pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 over the past two seasons.

Moseley is the second cornerback the Lions have added in the first two days of free agency. They agreed to a deal with Cam Sutton on Monday.

The Lions allowed the third-most yards passing in 2022.