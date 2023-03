The Season with Lake City Girls Basketball: A Season to Remember

This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team.

New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on 9and10news.com.

In the final episode, Lake City defeats Beaverton in the Div. 3 Regional Semifinals but sees its memorable season come to a heartbreaking end with an overtime loss to Hemlock in the Div. 3 Regional Championship.