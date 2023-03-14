Mackinaw City Girls Basketball Team Looks Ahead to State Quarterfinal Game

MACKINAW CITY - The 25-1 Mackinaw City Comets are the third ranked team in Div. 4 and look to live up to that status as they take on Baraga on Tuesday, March 14 in the state quarterfinals.

“We had an opportunity to scrimmage Baraga this summer,” said Mackinaw City head coach Jake Huffman. “They got some strong ball players and we’re pretty excited to go up there and have a shot at going to the Breslin.”

“They are a lot bigger size than we are,” said Mackinaw City senior Madison Smith. “Hopefully we can hit all our shots and less turnovers as well.”

Tip-off is Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m.