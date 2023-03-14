Glen Lake Finds Footing in Second Half of State Quarterfinals Win over St. Charles

West Branch-- The Glen Lake girls overcame St. Charles Tuesday night in the state quarterfinals to punch their ticket to the Breslin for Thursday’s semifinals.

At the half, the Lakers found themselves trailing 29-22. The Bulldogs had found a way to shut down Glen Lake star Ruby Hogan in the first half, holding her to just four points.

Luckily for the Lakers, the second half would be a different story. They came out of the locker room hot, Hogan recording seven points in the third, and Maddie Bradford 10. The Bulldogs put up just five points in the third, allowing the Lakers to enter the final quarter up 45-34.

The Bulldogs outscored the Lakers 15-12 in the fourth. But the Lakers still came out victorious, 57-49.

The Lakers were led by Ruby Hogan with 19 points, followed by Maddie Bradford with 12, and Olivia Mikowski and Gemma Lerchen with 10.