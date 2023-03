GAYLORD - The Hemlock Huskies put an end to Elk Rapids’ standout season 52-37 at the Div. 3 state quarterfinals.

The Elks were down by nine points heading into the second half, but couldn’t manage to inch any closer to the Huskies.

Kendall Standfest (13) and Morgan Bergquist (10) lead the Elks in points.