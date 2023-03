LAKE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators conquered the Sanford-Meridian Mustangs 56-38 in the Div. 3 regional semifinal.

The Glads’ Wyatt Nausadis put up 17 points in the first half and finished the night as the point leader with 25.

St. Francis will take on McBain in a regional final matchup on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.