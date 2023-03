LAKE CITY - McBain and Shelby were tied at the half, but from there it was all the Ramblers as they snag the Div. 3 regional semifinal 53-42.

Benjamin Rodenbaugh scored the first eight points of the game for McBain and tacked on ten more to lead his team. But it was Shelby’s Bishop Lee who scored a whopping 26 points on Monday night.

McBain will see Traverse City St. Francis in the regional final on Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m.