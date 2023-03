SAULT STE. MARIE - Boyne City’s 2022-23 run comes to an end as the Ramblers fall to Kingsford 69-56 in the Div. 2 regional semifinals.

The Ramblers were unable to make a come-from-behind leap as they were down by four points at the end of the first quarter, down by 13 at the half, and down by eight at the end of the third quarter.