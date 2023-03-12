MISportsNow Top 5 Plays of the Week: 3/6-3/12

Check out the MISportsNow Top 5 Plays of the Week:

Starting with number five...

5. Reed City’s Max Hammond makes his way through Cadillac’s defense and reverses it in...and for the grand finale he take a tumble. This shot tied up the game for the Coyotes.

Advertisement

4. Mio’s Austin Fox in the final seconds here as he takes the contact and then gets an off-balance shot to go.

3. Elk Rapids is on a 9-0 run, with the final three of those points shot by Kendall Standfest. She is pumped and so is her team as they take home the regional title for the first time since 1993.

2. Hart gets fancy with their plays. Parker Hovey throws it ahead to Wyatt Dean and he goes behind-the-back to Blake Weirich for the lay-in.

1. With seconds left in the first quarter and Glen Lake up by a point, Gaylord St. Mary’s Macey Bebble makes the toss from way behind the arc to give the Snowbirds the lead at the buzzer.