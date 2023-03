ELK RAPIDS - The St. Ignace Saints lead by nine points after the second quarter and kept it that way to win a 67-54 district championship over Elk Rapids.

The Saint’s Jonny Ingalls lead the night (25) followed by Ethan McClean (16).

St. Ignace will play Tawas in the regional semifinals on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m in Gaylord.