TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans sought revenge and earned it in a 71-64 overtime win over the Petoskey Northmen. The Northmen knocked the Trojans out of the playoffs the last two seasons.

The Trojans’ Anthony Ribel lead the night with 32 points while the Northmen’s Cade Trudeau followed with 30 points.

T.C. Central will see Mount Pleasant in the regional semifinals on Monday, March 13 at 5 p.m. in Gaylord.