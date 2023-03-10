St. Francis Outscores Glen Lake 21-2 in the Second Half En Route to District Title

LAKE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators held Glen Lake to just two total points in the second half of a 46-32 victory in a Div. 3 District Championship game on Friday night.

It was a game of runs as Traverse City St. Francis jumped out to an 11-0 lead out of the gates before Glen Lake climbed back into it and took a 30-25 halftime lead. Then, the Gladiators outscored the Lakers 21-2 in a dominant second half.

With the win, Traverse City St. Francis improves to 20-4 on the season. The Gladiators will face Sanford-Meridian in the Div. 3 Regional Semifinals at Lake City on Monday night at 5:30 p.m.

Glen Lake finishes its season with a 19-5 record.