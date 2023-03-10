Sault Ste. Marie Falls Just Short in OT Loss to Carman-Ainsworth in Regional Championship

HOUGHTON LAKE - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils came up just short in a 47-45 overtime loss to undefeated Flint Carman-Ainsworth in Thursday night’s Div. 1 Regional Championship game.

The Blue Devils trailed by three at halftime and the teams traded blows throughout the second half.

Carman-Ainsworth had the ball with 14 seconds left in regulation and the score tied. But the Cavaliers chance to win it in regulation was thwarted by a great defensive play from Sault’s Claire Erickson, who stole the ball and nearly delivered an incredible Blue Devils victory with a heave from three-quarters court at the buzzer that hit off the back of the rim.

The back-and-forth nature of the game continued in the overtime period until Ravyn Guy put the Cavaliers ahead for good with less than a minute to go.

Sault Ste. Marie finishes its season with a record of 21-3.