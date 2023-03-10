Mackinaw City Pulls Away Late to Claim Regional Title

PELLSTON - In what was largely a back-and-forth game, it was a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter that allowed the Mackinaw City Comets to pull away and defeat Inland Lakes 62-53 on Thursday to lay claim to a Regional Championship.

The game was tied at 33 at the half, and the Comets led by just a single point at the end of the third quarter, 42-41.

But Mackinaw City extended that lead to 10 with a run to start the fourth quarter, and they would not look back from there.

Madison Smith led the way for Mackinaw City, recording a 23-point night. Larissa Huffman scored 11, and Marlie Postula and Gracie Beauchamp each chipped in with 10.

Natalie Wandrie scored 27 points for Inland Lakes, who finishes their season with a 20-6 record.

Mackinaw City (25-1) will now face Baraga in a Division 4 State Quarterfinal at Munising High School on Tuesday night.