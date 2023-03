MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets sent the hometown fans home happy on Friday night, defeating Harbor Light Christian 58-38 to lay claim to a Division 4 District Championship.

Mackinaw City would hold just a five point lead at halftime.

The Comets (20-4) advance to the regional round of play, where they will meet Onaway in a regional semifinal at Pellston on Monday night.