Lake City Drops Overtime Heartbreaker to Hemlock in Regional Championship

HOUGHTON LAKE - The Lake City Trojans saw their season come to a heartbreaking end on Thursday night with a 60-56 overtime loss to Hemlock in the Div. 3 Regional Championship game.

The Trojans held a 50-42 lead at one point in the fourth quarter but the Huskies clawed their way back down the stretch. Regan Finkbeiner hit a clutch three-pointer to pull Hemlock within three with about a minute and a half to go. She then scored and got fouled to tie the game 52-52 in the final minute and force overtime.

Mackenzie Bisballe scored two baskets early in the overtime period to give Lake City a 56-55 lead. But the Huskies defense stiffened up in the final minutes and they held on for a 60-56 victory.

Advertisement

Bisballe finished with 30 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Alie Bisballe added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Lake City finishes the season with a record of 24-2, the most wins in a single season in school history.

Hemlock advances to face Elk Rapids in the Div. 3 State Quarterfinals.