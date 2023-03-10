Hart Knocks Off Defending State Runners-Up Kent City to Win First Ever Regional Title

SHELBY - The Hart Pirates won a 37-34 thriller over the Kent City Eagles on Thursday night to claim their first ever regional championship in girls basketball.

Aspen Boutell led the way for the Pirates with 14 points in the game.

Kent City made it all the way to the state championship game last season before falling to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 57-54. The Eagles had a chance to tie it at the end of regulation but Hart’s Mariana VanAgtmael came up with a huge block on the final shot attempt to secure the Pirates victory.

Hart will face Buchanan in the Div. 3 State Quarterfinals next Tuesday.