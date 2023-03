BALDWIN - The Baldwin Panthers notched their 14th straight win, topping league rival Pentwater for the third time this season to claim a District Championship by a 62-36 final score.

The Panthers raced out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter. Pentwater would battle back to pull within two points, but Baldwin closed the quarter on a 6-1 run, and they did not look back from there.

Baldwin (22-1) earns a regional semifinal matchup with Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian at Fowler High School on Monday.