Glen Lake Takes Home the Trophy: Lakers Become Regional Champs for the Third Year in a Row

TRAVERSE CITY - The Glen Lake Lakers put up a dominate performance in the second half to win the regional finals 54-35 over the Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds.

The Lakers entered the second half up by one point and took massive strides from there. Glen Lake scored 27 points in the second half and allowed only nine points from the Snowbirds.

The leaders of the game include Lakers’ Maddie Bradford (20), Snowbirds’ Ava Schultz (18), and Lakers’ Ruby Hogan (14).

Glen Lake will advance to the state quarterfinals and take on St. Charles on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. The Lakers will play as the home team as they compete at Ogemaw Heights High School.