SAULT STE. MARIE - The Elk Rapids Elks advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1993 after defeating the Negaunee Miners 42-36 in the regional final.

The Elks started the scoring on the night and powered their way to a win with the help from point leader Kendall Standfest (26).

Elk Rapids will play Hemlock in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. The Elks will travel to Gaylord High School, but will play as the home team.

