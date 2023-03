RUDYARD - The Rudyard boys basketball team’s march toward a third straight district championship continued with a 50-33 triumph over Cedarville-DeTour on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs made a run to the Div. 4 State Semifinals in 2020-21 and won a regional championship last season.

They head into Friday’s district championship clash with Pickford with an 18-5 overall record.

With the loss, Cedarville-DeTour finishes the season with a record of 9-13.