Hart Holds Off Big Rapids to Advance to District Championship

BIG RAPIDS - The undefeated Hart Pirates punched their ticket to the district championship with a 62-56 win over Big Rapids on Wednesday night.

Hart opened up a 12-point lead at halftime behind a big performance from senior Parker Hovey.

Hovey crossed the 1,000 career-point mark in the first half as he outscored Big Rapids by himself, 22-21. Hovey finished the game with 32 points and Diego Escamilla chipped in with 16 points, all in the second half.

While Big Rapids was able to cut into the deficit in the second half, the Pirates kept them at an arm’s length down the stretch to earn the victory.

Mason Dunn led the way for Big Rapids with 17 points and Jack Ruggles added 14.

The Pirates will face Cadillac in the district championship on Friday at 7 p.m. at Big Rapids High School.

With the loss, Big Rapids finishes the season with a record of 20-3.