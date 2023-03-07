Sault Ste. Marie Girls Defeat Midland Dow to Advance to Regional Final

GAYLORD - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils used an impressive second half defensive performance to earn a 42-31 regional semifinal win over Midland Dow on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils trailed 19-17 at the half, after the Chargers’ Dalton DeBoer beat the buzzer with a three-pointer.

Sault Ste. Marie would take control in the third quarter, outscoring Dow 14-7. They would then put things away by carrying that momentum into the fourth quarter, where they outpaced the Charges 11-5.

In a low-scoring contest, Claire Erickson led the way for the Blue Devils, recording 14 points. Mackenzie Bell chipped in with 11.

DeBoer led Dow with 12 points, only two of them coming after halftime.

Sault Ste. Marie (21-2) recorded their fifteenth consecutive win, and they now advance to face Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Thursday evening.