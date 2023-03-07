Lake City Handles Beaverton to Advance to Regional Championship

HOUGHTON LAKE - The Lake City Trojans took care of business in a 62-34 win over Beaverton in the Div. 3 Regional Semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Trojans led 18-3 after the first quarter.

Beaverton’s Leiyah Mungin helped lead a strong second quarter that saw the Beavers pull within nine, but Lake City pushed the lead back to 13 at the half and then outscored Beaverton 34-9 in the second half.

Mackenzie Bisballe led the way for Lake City with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Payton Hogan added 11 points and five rebounds and Alie Bisballe had 11 points and four rebounds.

With the win, Lake City improves to 24-1 and will face Hemlock in the Div. 3 Regional Championship game on Thursday night.