Hemlock Knocks St. Francis Out in Regional Semifinal

HOUGHTON LAKE - The Traverse City St. Francis girls basketball team saw their season come to an end in the regional semifinal round of play, falling to Hemlock 67-52 on Tuesday evening.

Hemlock raced out to an 11-2 lead to start the game, but the Gladiators battled back and took the lead at 28-25 in the second quarter. Hemlock closed the half on a 6-0 run to take a 31-28 lead at the break, and they pulled away for the win in the second half.

St. Francis sees their season come to a close with a 21-3 overall record.

Hemlock advances to face Lake City in the Regional Final at Houghton Lake High School on Thursday night.



