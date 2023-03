TRAVERSE CITY - The Glen Lake Lakers outscored the McBain NMC Comets 61-14 in Tuesday night’s regional semifinal contest.

The Lakers’ defense held the Comets to under seven points each quarter, while the offense scored as many as 20 points in each quarter. Ruby Hogan stole the show with 23 points on the night.

Glen Lake has a test ahead as they take on Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. in the regional final.