TRAVERSE CITY - The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds put up a dominant 70-33 performance over the Onekama Portagers in the Div. 4 regional semifinals.

The Snowbirds’ Ava Schultz (21), Macey Bebble (16) and Sydney Gruscznyski (16) lead with the most points.

Gaylord St. Mary improves to 22-3 and will see an equally talented 22-2 Maple City Glen Lake on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m.