Elk Rapids Punches Ticket to Regional Final With Convincing Win Over Oscoda

GAYLORD - The Elk Rapids Elks weathered some early hot shooting from Oscoda, and pulled away late to win 74-48 over the Owls and advance to Thursday night’s regional championship game.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, with the Elks taking a 21-16 lead after 8 minutes of play. They would expand that lead to 40-33 at the half.

Oscoda would pull within six points on a three-pointer early in the third quarter, but that’s as close as they’d get, as Elk Rapids outscored the Owls 32-12 from that point on.

Advertisement

Kendall Standfest led the Elks with 23 points, including 14 of them in the second half. Three other Elks scored in double figures, led by Morgan Bergquist with 15 points. Lauren Bingham notched 13 points, and Hunter Shellenbarger added 10.

Oscoda was led by Mia Whipkey with 12 points, all of them coming in the first half.

Elk Rapids (20-3) will now travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday night to take on Negaunee for a Regionial Championship.