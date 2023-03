Anthony Ribel throws it down in district opener win over Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Traverse City Central Trojans were down at the half, but put up a fight until the final seconds in a 58-57 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils.

The Trojans won their seventh game in a row and will look to keep that streak alive as they advance to play Marquette in the Div. 1 district semifinals.