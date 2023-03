BIG RAPIDS - The Reed City Coyotes dominated the first half en route to a 62-30 win over Chippewa Hills in the opening round of district play on Monday night.

The Coyotes led 20-0 after the first quarter of play, and 29-4 at halftime.

The Warriors finish their season with a 10-12 record.

Reed City (14-9) will meet Cadillac in a District Semifinal at Big Rapids High School on Wednesday night.