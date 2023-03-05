MiSportsNow: Top 5 Plays 02/27-03/05

he Inland Lakes Bulldogs to a 67-49 District Championship win over Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy...

#4. More record numbers this time out of glen lake Ruby Hogan making numerous steals on the night, recording a game-high 27 points, and nabbing her 1000th career point with the Lakers to help her team to the district title

#3 The TC Bay Reps Grant Lucas goal off the post along with Riley Pierce in the right spot to light the lamp. Two beautiful goals of the seven for the Reps as they blew past Cadillac 7-1.

Advertisement

#2 Logan Borodychuk working his way inside from the corner gets up and gets the slam

#1 Going back-to-back with our Top 5 is FLYING G’S LUCAS MEAD TAKING FLIGHT WITH THE SLAM DUNK... MEAD HAD 23 POINTS ON THE NIGHT IN GLADWINS FALL TO SHEPHERD FOR THE JACK PINE TITLE



