Wandrie’s Big Night Leads Inland Lakes to District Title

HARBOR SPRINGS - Natalie Wandrie scored 38 points on Friday night, leading the Inland Lakes Bulldogs to a 67-49 District Championship win over Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy.

The Eagles jumped out to a quick start in the first quarter, taking a 13-10 after eight minutes of play, but Inland Lakes outscored Burt Lake NMCA 21-13 in the second quarter to take a lead into halftime that they would not lose.

Brooke Ferraiuolo led the Eagles in scoring with 21 points. Shanna Ferraiuolo chipped in with 13, and Ottillia Styburski scored 10.

Advertisement

Burt Lake NMCA finishes their season with a 15-9 record.

Inland Lakes (19-5) will now meet league rival Johannesburg-Lewiston in a regional semifinal at Cheboygan High School on Tuesday night at 7:00.