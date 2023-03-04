Lake City Defeats Evart to Win District Championship

EVART - The Lake City girls basketball team never trailed in a 43-35 victory over Evart in a Div. 3 District Championship game on Friday night.

Evart cut the lead to 24-21 late in the third quarter, but a couple of clutch baskets from Lake City junior Alie Bisballe pushed the lead back to eight points early in the fourth.

Alie and Mackenzie Bisballe combined for 40 of Lake City’s 43 points in the game. Mackenzie Bisballe had 23 points and 17 rebounds and Alie Bisballe nearly had a triple-double 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks.

“We have eight seniors and each girl just locks into their role,” said Lake City head coach Bill Tisron. “We only played seven girls tonight so those other seven girls, they’re cheering on the bench, continuing to work hard in practice, which I love that for them that they’re still engaged in the game. The girls that are on the floor are just working their butts off. They’ve earned it, working hard over the summer and throughout the entire season. So we’ll enjoy this one and see what happens in regionals.”

Lake City improves to 23-1 on the season. The Trojans only loss this season was to Evart in the regular season. Evart finishes a terrific season with a 19-4 record.

The Trojans advance to face Beaverton in the Div. 3 Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at Houghton Lake High School.