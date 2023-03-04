Elk Rapids Defeats Harbor Springs for Third Time to Win District Championship

HARBOR SPRINGS - Elk Rapids took home a Div. 3 District Championship with a 48-36 victory over Harbor Springs on Friday night.

This was the third meeting of the season between the two Lake Michigan Conference foes and Elk Rapids has won all three.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game coming in and they were going to have a big home crowd,” said Elk Rapids junior Kendall Standfest. “So I think it was just awesome that we were able to fight through that and bring our own energy and win the game.”

“This is super sweet. I wanted it really bad for the girls, the seniors always especially, girls that have been working so hard for four years,” said Elk Rapids head coach Mike Brown. “It really just sets the bar going forward as well for expectations and raising the level of the program. That’s what it’s all about.”

Elk Rapids will face Oscoda in the Div. 3 Regional Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Harbor Springs finishes its season with an 18-5 record.