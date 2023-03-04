Skip to Main
Wrestling

Eight Local Wrestlers Take Home Individual State Titles

Kennedy Broadwell
Kennedy Broadwell, Greg Miller
03/04/2023 11:57 PM EST

Eight local wrestlers found themselves atop the podium today at Ford Field following the MHSAA Individual Wrestling State Finals. The local champs are as followed:

Division 2: Trevor Swiss (150) Petoskey, Brayden Gautrau (175) Gaylord,Grant Stahl (132) Mt. Pleasant

Division 3: Kyan Fessenden (165) Kingsley, Bryson Hughes (190) Reed City

Division 4: Cole Hopkins (175) Evart, Josiah Schaub (138) Traverse City St. Francis

Girls Division: Serenity Hayes (135) Whittemore-Prescott

In addition to the area’s eight individual title champions, there were over fifty wrestlers who claimed All-State recognition.

BOYS

DIVISION 1

  • Jon Palmer (Traverse City West) – 138 lbs.

DIVISION 2

  • Jaron Bensinger (Gaylord) – 106 lbs.
  • Loudon Stradling (Gaylord) – 144 lbs.
  • Tee Ward (Fremont) – 138 lbs.
  • Michael Romero (Fremont) – 190 lbs.
  • Ty Bensinger (Gaylord) – 190 lbs.

DIVISION 3

  • Nick Cano (Shelby) – 106 lbs.
  • Zane McCabe (Mason Co. Central) – 126 lbs.
  • Bryson Hernandez (Clare) – 126 lbs. – 126 lbs.
  • Tyler Geer (Chippewa Hills) – 132 lbs.
  • Ian Boden (Tri-County) – 138 lbs.
  • Alex Goodson (Sanford Meridian) – 138 lbs.
  • Xander Kartes (Ogemaw Heights) – 157 lbs.
  • Sam Goethals (Kingsley) – 190 lbs.
  • Logan Malonen (Grayling) – 285 lbs.
  • Devihn Wichlacz (Cheboygan) – 285 lbs.
  • Waylon Lingeman (Central Montcalm) – 285 lbs.
  • Wyatt Spalo (Reed City) – 285 lbs.

DIVISION 4

  • Stephen Priese (Hesperia) – 106 lbs.
  • Alex Sayer (Hesperia) – 113 lbs.
  • Cameron (or Joe?) Perez (Lakeview) – 113 lbs.
  • Tyler Sheeran (Traverse City St. Francis) – 113 lbs.
  • Blake Sayer (Hesperia) – 120 lbs.
  • Trennen Smith (Mio) – 120 lbs.
  • Hudson Decker (Onaway) – 120 lbs.
  • Jericho Holmes (Pine River) – 126 lbs.
  • Landen Pangborn (Benzie Central) – 132 lbs.
  • Jacob Gillison (Benzie Central) – 138 lbs.
  • Ryder Holmes (Pine River) – 144 lbs.
  • Alex Gleason (Hesperia) – 150 lbs.
  • Samuel Vyner (Whittemore-Prescott) – 157 lbs.
  • Brady Jess (Charlevoix) – 175 lbs.
  • Michael Pfeiffer (Benzie Central) – 175 lbs.
  • Landen Swanson (Charlevoix) – 190 lbs.
  • Andrew Baldwin (Pine River) – 215 lbs.
  • Trevor Streeter (Charlevoix) – 215 lbs.
  • Alex Burhans (Evart) – 285 lbs.

GIRLS

  • Tricia Pryzewski (Gladwin) – 100 lbs.
  • Mackenzie Burger (Mt. Pleasant) – 100 lbs.
  • Natalie Gibson (Chippewa Hills) – 105 lbs.
  • Sumi LaFond (Gaylord) – 110 lbs.
  • Gabrielle Murphy (Whittemore-Prescott) – 110 lbs.
  • Nyvaeh Wendt (Mason Co. Central) – 110 lbs.
  • Shai Curtiss (Shepherd) – 115 lbs.
  • Anna Beers (Traverse City West) – 115 lbs.
  • Isabella Crompton (Frankfort)
  • Lindsey Gibson (Chippewa Hills) – 120 lbs.
  • Felicia Saunders (Mt. Pleasant) – 120 lbs.
  • Cambrie Lawrence (Benzie Central) – 125 lbs.
  • Paigelee Moldenhauer (Atlanta) – 130 lbs.
  • Lillian Pylman (Pine River) – 155 lbs.
  • Makayla Gowell (Manton) – 170 lbs.
  • Tailyiah Thrush (Farwell) – 235 lbs.
  • AnnMarie Green (Clare) – 235 lbs.

Find full brackets from the MHSAA here.

