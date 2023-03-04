Eight Local Wrestlers Take Home Individual State Titles

Eight local wrestlers found themselves atop the podium today at Ford Field following the MHSAA Individual Wrestling State Finals. The local champs are as followed:
Division 2: Trevor Swiss (150) Petoskey, Brayden Gautrau (175) Gaylord,Grant Stahl (132) Mt. Pleasant
Division 3: Kyan Fessenden (165) Kingsley, Bryson Hughes (190) Reed City
Division 4: Cole Hopkins (175) Evart, Josiah Schaub (138) Traverse City St. Francis
Girls Division: Serenity Hayes (135) Whittemore-Prescott
In addition to the area’s eight individual title champions, there were over fifty wrestlers who claimed All-State recognition.
BOYS
DIVISION 1
- Jon Palmer (Traverse City West) – 138 lbs.
DIVISION 2
- Jaron Bensinger (Gaylord) – 106 lbs.
- Loudon Stradling (Gaylord) – 144 lbs.
- Tee Ward (Fremont) – 138 lbs.
- Michael Romero (Fremont) – 190 lbs.
- Ty Bensinger (Gaylord) – 190 lbs.
DIVISION 3
- Nick Cano (Shelby) – 106 lbs.
- Zane McCabe (Mason Co. Central) – 126 lbs.
- Bryson Hernandez (Clare) – 126 lbs. – 126 lbs.
- Tyler Geer (Chippewa Hills) – 132 lbs.
- Ian Boden (Tri-County) – 138 lbs.
- Alex Goodson (Sanford Meridian) – 138 lbs.
- Xander Kartes (Ogemaw Heights) – 157 lbs.
- Sam Goethals (Kingsley) – 190 lbs.
- Logan Malonen (Grayling) – 285 lbs.
- Devihn Wichlacz (Cheboygan) – 285 lbs.
- Waylon Lingeman (Central Montcalm) – 285 lbs.
- Wyatt Spalo (Reed City) – 285 lbs.
DIVISION 4
- Stephen Priese (Hesperia) – 106 lbs.
- Alex Sayer (Hesperia) – 113 lbs.
- Cameron (or Joe?) Perez (Lakeview) – 113 lbs.
- Tyler Sheeran (Traverse City St. Francis) – 113 lbs.
- Blake Sayer (Hesperia) – 120 lbs.
- Trennen Smith (Mio) – 120 lbs.
- Hudson Decker (Onaway) – 120 lbs.
- Jericho Holmes (Pine River) – 126 lbs.
- Landen Pangborn (Benzie Central) – 132 lbs.
- Jacob Gillison (Benzie Central) – 138 lbs.
- Ryder Holmes (Pine River) – 144 lbs.
- Alex Gleason (Hesperia) – 150 lbs.
- Samuel Vyner (Whittemore-Prescott) – 157 lbs.
- Brady Jess (Charlevoix) – 175 lbs.
- Michael Pfeiffer (Benzie Central) – 175 lbs.
- Landen Swanson (Charlevoix) – 190 lbs.
- Andrew Baldwin (Pine River) – 215 lbs.
- Trevor Streeter (Charlevoix) – 215 lbs.
- Alex Burhans (Evart) – 285 lbs.
GIRLS
- Tricia Pryzewski (Gladwin) – 100 lbs.
- Mackenzie Burger (Mt. Pleasant) – 100 lbs.
- Natalie Gibson (Chippewa Hills) – 105 lbs.
- Sumi LaFond (Gaylord) – 110 lbs.
- Gabrielle Murphy (Whittemore-Prescott) – 110 lbs.
- Nyvaeh Wendt (Mason Co. Central) – 110 lbs.
- Shai Curtiss (Shepherd) – 115 lbs.
- Anna Beers (Traverse City West) – 115 lbs.
- Isabella Crompton (Frankfort)
- Lindsey Gibson (Chippewa Hills) – 120 lbs.
- Felicia Saunders (Mt. Pleasant) – 120 lbs.
- Cambrie Lawrence (Benzie Central) – 125 lbs.
- Paigelee Moldenhauer (Atlanta) – 130 lbs.
- Lillian Pylman (Pine River) – 155 lbs.
- Makayla Gowell (Manton) – 170 lbs.
- Tailyiah Thrush (Farwell) – 235 lbs.
- AnnMarie Green (Clare) – 235 lbs.
Find full brackets from the MHSAA here.