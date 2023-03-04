Big Rapids Takes Home the District Title Trophy

REED CITY - In a 46-37 victory over the Cadillac Vikings, the Big Rapids Cardinals claimed the district championship after falling in the district final the past three seasons.

“We have eight seniors this year,” said Big Rapids senior Rylie Haist. “We’ve all been playing together, working for this goal for four years.”

“They have given so much to the program and to us as coaches,” said Big Rapids head basketball coach Jessica Haist.

Big Rapids will play Standish-Sterling in the regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.