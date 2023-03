BIG RAPIDS - An East Grand Rapids 3-1 victory in the quarterfinals puts the Bay Reps’ season to an end.

The Reps’ defense played dominantly accompanied by 25 saves from goaltender Garrett Hathaway, but the Pioneers were just too much to handle. The offense ignited in the second period with a singular goal from junior Ethan Coleman, his 16th of the season.

“We fought hard,” said Bay Reps head coach Mike Matteucci. “Garrett Hathaway in the net he was just unbelievable tonight.”