Red Wings Trade Jakub Vrana for Pick and Dylan McLaughlin

AP
03/03/2023 10:13 AM EST

The Detroit Red Wings said Friday morning that they have traded left wing Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues.

In exchange, the Red Wings received a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin.

The trade comes a day after the Red Wings sent Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. Detroit is retaining half of Bertuzzi’s salary for the rest of the season in that trade.

