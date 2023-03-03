Red Wings Trade Jakub Vrana for Pick and Dylan McLaughlin

The Detroit Red Wings said Friday morning that they have traded left wing Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues.

In exchange, the Red Wings received a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and center Dylan McLaughlin.

The trade comes a day after the Red Wings sent Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025. Detroit is retaining half of Bertuzzi’s salary for the rest of the season in that trade.