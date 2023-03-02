Strong Start Leads Evart Past Farwell and Into District Title Game

EVART - The Evart girls basketball team raced out to a 13-2 lead out of the gates and never looked back in a 50-36 win over Farwell in Wednesday night’s Div. 3 District Semifinal game.

The Wildcats advance to face Lake City in the district championship. The Trojans and Wildcats split their two regular season meetings. Evart (19-3) is the only team to defeat Lake City (22-1) this season.

With the loss, Farwell ends its season with an 18-6 record. The Eagles finished second in the Jack Pine conference behind Sanford Meridian.



