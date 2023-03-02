Sault Ste. Marie Upends Petoskey to Advance to District Championship

SAULT SAINTE MARIE - For the second time in the past ten days, the Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils girls basketball team got the better of Petoskey, this time a 41-30 triumph in a Division One District Semifinal that will send Sault Ste. Marie to face Traverse City Central for a district championship on Friday night.

The Blue Devils (19-2) also defeated the Northmen 36-20 back on February 20th, as well as recording a 60-49 win over Petoskey back on December 20th. It was Sault Ste. Marie’s thirteenth straight victory.

Petoskey finishes their season with a 15-9 overall record to go along with a Big North Conference championship that they earned last week.



