Petoskey Claims Final Home Victory of the Regular Season

PETOSKEY - The Petoskey Northmen and Mount Pleasant Oilers battled in a back and forth race on Thursday night, leading to a Northmen overtime win 72-69.

Northmen Cade Trudeau lead the night with 26 points. The Oilers’ Amonte Green-Sloss put up 23 points with five 3-pointers and Logan Borodychuk followed with 22 points.

Petoskey will go on to play Big North opponent Alpena in the opening round of districts on Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant will play either Midland or Bay City Western in the district semifinals on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m.