Grand Valley State Ousts Lake Superior State in GLIAC Tournament Quarterfinals

SAULT STE. MARIE - The Grand Valley State Lakers emerged with a 68-64 victory over Lake Superior State in the GLIAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Trevor Smith led the way for GVSU with 13 points and three steals. Caden Ebeling paced Lake Superior State with 23 points.

Grand Valley was the No. 5 seed in the GLIAC Tournament and advances to face No. 8 seed Michigan Tech in the GLIAC Tournament Semifinals after the Huskies upset No. 1 Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday night.

The GLIAC Semifinals and Championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Ferris State University.

Lake Superior State ends its season with a 13-14 record.