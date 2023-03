This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes with the Lake City girls basketball team.

In the 13th episode, Lake City defeats an 18-2 Hart team behind a 33-point, 19-rebound performance from junior Mackenzie Bisballe. Then, the Trojans win the outright Highland Conference championship with a win over McBain in the regular season finale.