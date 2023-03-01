St. Ignace Bounces Back With Win Over Pickford

PICKFORD - The St. Ignace Saints bounced back from a loss to Menominee last time out with an 83-70 win over Pickford on Tuesday night.

The win improves St. Ignace’s record to 17-4 with one regular season game remaining. The Saints will play host to Newberry in the regular season finale on Thursday night.

With the loss, Pickford falls to 11-8 on the season and will wrap things up at Alanson on Thursday night. This 13-point loss was a much better showing for the Panthers after they lost 83-24 to St. Ignace in their first meeting earlier this season.